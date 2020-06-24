Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul School Board has ended its relationship with the city’s police department.
The five-to-one vote will remove seven school resource officers from St. Paul public high schools as of next week.
In August, the board will discuss safety in the district without police in schools. The superintendent has been tasked with developing a safety plan.
The police department says that officers have formed important relationships with students and teachers while protecting some of the city’s most vulnerable.
The department went on to say they will still do everything they can to support the schools without having officers inside.
You must log in to post a comment.