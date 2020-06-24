Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the recent unrest in the Twin Cities, many boarded up their windows to protect their businesses. Now, a local homeless advocacy group has a solution for leftover materials that aims to help those experiencing homelessness.
Settled, a Twin Cities nonprofit group led by co-founders Gabrielle Clowdus and Anne Franz, is looking for public donations of plywood and oriented strand boards to help build tiny home shelters.
The group has spent the last year moving forward with plans to build tiny house communities called “Sacred Settlements,” which are on church properties.
To donate plywood or other materials, call 512-788-0344. For more information, visit besettled.org.
