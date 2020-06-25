MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota counted another 365 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the state’s daily death toll continues to trend down.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, nine people have died from the disease in the last 24 hours, marking the fifth day in a row that daily fatalities have been in the single digits.
So far, 34,123 cases of COVID-19 have been tallied in the state since the outbreak began in March. Some 1,406 people have died, with most victims being residents in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Meanwhile, more than 29,000 people have recovered from the disease.
Currently, 336 people are battling COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, with 162 in intensive care. Hospitalizations have been trending down since the start of the month.
Yet, there’s been a recent uptick in the number of cases among people under 40. Health officials linked the increase to young adults going out to bars on the weekend.
