MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases are down in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but they are skyrocketing in other parts of the country.

Some states in the South and West Coast are seeing their highest numbers yet.

Florida is one of the most visited states in the U.S., but this week it is getting unwanted attention when COVID-19 cases spiked to an all-time high.

The Fabrega family of Jacksonville Beach is playing it safe with their activities.

“If the restaurant’s crowded, you know, just simply stay away and, you know, do a backyard barbecue,” Javier Fabrega said. “I think it’s just a matter of being smart.”

But the spike this week hit close to home.

“In one week’s time, I went from knowing zero people with COVID to six people,” Fabrega said.

And the increase is no surprise to infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota.

“We have a lot more to go. So anyone who talks about a peak today doesn’t understand that we have an incredible journey ahead of us yet,” Osterholm said.

He doesn’t think any state has peaked. He also says re-openings may not be the full reason some states are re-surging. But as Minnesotans become more comfortable enjoying evenings socializing, he has a warning.

“We’ve got to find that way, thread the rope through the needle in the middle, which means a combination of some outdoor and indoor activity, but also we are mindful of the seriousness of this pandemic,” he said.

As we navigate this together, Dr. Osterholm says it’s best to stay to ourselves. His three biggest words of advice? Distance, distance and distance. Secondly, Osterholm says wear a mask.

