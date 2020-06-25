MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters were back on the streets of northeast Minneapolis Thursday calling for the leader of the police union to resign.
The group gathered at the officers of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation before marching a mile east to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Second Precinct building.
The protesters believe the federation’s president, Lt. Bob Kroll, is standing in the way of police reform, and they want him fired.
George Floyd died exactly one month ago after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck on the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue for seven minutes and 46 seconds. That intersection is now a memorial honoring Floyd, and a place for the community to grieve.
The Minneapolis Police Department also fired the other three officers involved in his fatal arrest: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. Thao, Lane and Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.
All four former officers will return to court next week.
