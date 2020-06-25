Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are on the scene investigating both a shooting and a crash in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at 11th Avenue and 18th Street East. That’s where police say there was a crash with two vehicles involved. According to officers, an adult in the crash has a gunshot wound.
Police say they are talking to a person of interest but so far no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
