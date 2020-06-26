MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has taken another step in the process toward dismantling the city’s police department, following the death of George Floyd.
An ordinance has been introduced to remove the requirement for a police department from the city charter.
The charter amendment calls instead for “a department of community safety and violence prevention.” It also includes a provision for licensed law enforcement officers.
“As a charter department, the director would be nominated by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. The director would have non-law enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches,” the council reported in a press release.
The ordinance was reported to be authored by council members Jeremiah Ellison, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher and Council President Lisa Bender. Click here to read the full text of the amendment.
The council seeks community input on how the system would respond to non-violent incidents, and after a lengthy legislative process, the charter amendment would go to a city-wide vote in November.
