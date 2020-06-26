MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan mother has been charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of driving while impaired after officers say they caught her driving drunk earlier this week.
Kassandra Lenore Deml, 41, was pulled over on Wednesday after she was observed along Cliff Road, almost rear-ending other vehicles and running through a red light before slamming on the brakes. A caller said they observed two children screaming inside the vehicle.
Officers found Deml’s vehicle parked near where the call was reported, and saw Deml in the process of removing the children from the vehicle.
Deml admitted to running the red light and said doing so was “kind of bad.” Officers noted her eyes were bloodshot, and she was showing numerous signs of intoxication.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.31, and a DMT test showed 0.26.
Deml’s twin children, four years old, have been left in their grandmother’s care.
She is currently in the Dakota County Jail.
