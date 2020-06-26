MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are on the scene of a standoff situation in a Spring Lake Park neighborhood Friday evening.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at about 5:37 p.m. of a neighbor dispute on the 7700 block of Jackson Street northeast.
SKY4 over an ongoing standoff situation in Spring Lake Park. Officials tell us this started as a neighbor dispute and has since escalated. SWAT team is negotiating with an armed suspect who has fired shots. Stay with @WCCO for updates. pic.twitter.com/KDaxSLhzN6
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 27, 2020
Anoka officials say the situation escalated, but did not elaborate on specifics. Authorities say a person is currently in a home and shots have been fired – it is unclear if they were fired towards law enforcement.
A SWAT team is on the scene negotiating with the armed suspect.
The situation is ongoing, check back with WCCO for updates.
