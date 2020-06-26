George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are on the scene of a standoff situation in a Spring Lake Park neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at about 5:37 p.m. of a neighbor dispute on the 7700 block of Jackson Street northeast.

Anoka officials say the situation escalated, but did not elaborate on specifics. Authorities say a person is currently in a home and shots have been fired – it is unclear if they were fired towards law enforcement.

A SWAT team is on the scene negotiating with the armed suspect.

The situation is ongoing, check back with WCCO for updates. 

