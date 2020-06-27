MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Becker County say a three-year-old was killed and several others were injured following a vehicle crash in Evergreen Township Saturday.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report at about 4:08 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 151, near the intersection of 440th Avenue.
Kristopher Lee Engle, 34, of Frazee, Minnesota was headed eastbound on County Road 151 in a Ford pickup truck when it struck a vehicle driven by Chad Raymond Bladow, 29, of Lake Park.
After the vehicles collided, Engle’s vehicle left the road and rolled into a ditch.
Engle and three occupants of the vehicle he was driving were transported with unknown injuries — two were taken by ambulance to Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes Hospital, and two were airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
First responders performed life-saving measures, but a fifth passenger in Engle’s vehicle, a three-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of Bladow’s vehicle were treated at the scene. All other names are being withheld following family notification.
The incident remains under investigation.
