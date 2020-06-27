MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Louis County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left five people injured, one in critical condition Saturday near Duluth.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle with four family members inside was stopped just after 4:45 p.m. on Midway Road waiting to turn onto Stark Road, when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.
The impact forced the Subaru into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a full sized truck pulling an 18 foot trailer. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Witnesses say the suspected vehicle fled north on Midway Road. The vehicle is believed to be a maroon Ford F-150 potentially between the model year’s 2009 to 2015.
Five people were hospitalized with injuries including broken teeth, collar bones, ribs, pelvis, nose and internal bleeding. One victim is still hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say the others have been released, or are expected to be released with serious injuries.
Deputies found parts from the suspected vehicle left at the scene, which included a unique painted black “Ford” emblem from the grill. Nearby surveillance footage showed the vehicle also had a tonneau cover, grey or silver spoked wheels and obvious front end damage.
If you have any information regarding the incident or suspected vehicle, authorities ask you to call 911 or the the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
