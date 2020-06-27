MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced 427 new cases of COVID-19, with six additional deaths.
It has been almost a week of single-digit COVID-19 fatalities – something that has not been recorded since April.
The additional numbers bring the state’s cumulative positive cases to 35,033, and 1,417 deaths. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities; four of the victims reported Saturday were residents in long-term care.
MDH reported that 300 patients are recovering in the hospital, 155 of which are in the ICU. The number of patients in the hospital has also been decreasing. 30,401 of those who initially contracted COVID-19 no longer need isolation.
The state has also been slowly increasing its testing, administering 11,521 tests Friday. Their goal is to test 20,000 people daily.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
In some states across the U.S., COVID-19 cases are on the rise, prompting some businesses that have reopened to close again.
