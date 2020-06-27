MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In response to the ongoing violence in the community, two popular bar and restaurants in Minneapolis have closed their doors.
The After Midnight Group — owner of Cowboy Jacks in downtown Minneapolis near Target Field, and Cowboy Slims in Uptown — made the decision to close these two locations due to violence, vandalism and civil unrest taking place in and around these neighborhoods.
The City of Minneapolis had issued a letter to the owners advising them to educate its staff on the lack of safety provided and the dangers around their place of work. Cowboy Jacks and Cowboy Slims will remain closed until the City of Minneapolis can ensure the safety of guests and employees as they visit and leave these locations.
According to the release, these closures will affect 250 jobs and could mean millions of dollars lost in revenue and state and city sales taxes.
Currently, there is no reopening date planned.
