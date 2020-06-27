MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At 5:40 p.m. on Friday, officers in Spring Lake Park responded to a complaint of a confrontation involving a rifle.
The complainant reported that his 50-year-old neighbor had made a threatening comment, racked the bolt action of his rifle, and dry fired the weapon into the air.
Officials arrived to the scene on the 7700 block of Jackson St. NE, and were joined by agencies from Fridley, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Lino Lakes, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Neighbors were evacuated from the area as officials attempted to negotiate for the man’s surrender. As officials were communicating with him, they heard gunshots coming from his residence.
He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
He is currently in Anoka County Jail on charges of terrorist threats and reckless discharge of a firearm. A formal complaint has not been issued against him at this time.
