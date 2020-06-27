MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two overnight shootings in Minneapolis have left three people injured.
The first shooting took place at 12:45 Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 3200 block of 6th Street N. on a report from ShotSpotter activation.
When the officers arrived however, they learned the victim had already been transported to North Memorial Hospital with the help of a private party. The suspect had fled prior to the officer’s arrival.
Officers then went to North Memorial hospital to find the victim in critical condition. However, they are expected to survive.
The second overnight shooting occurred at 2 a.m. on the 400 block of 1st Avenue.
Two victims, both adult men, were were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by an ambulance. One is in critical condition but expected to survive. The other suffered minor injuries.
A suspect was identified and found a short distance away from the shooting. He has been arrested.
Both of these incidents are under investigation.
