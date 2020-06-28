MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 523 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and eight more deaths.
Sunday’s update marks a week of single-digit COVID-19 fatalities – something that has not been recorded since April.
The additional numbers bring the state’s cumulative positive cases to 35,549, and 1,425 deaths. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, 288 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 143 in intensive care.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
So far, over 585,000 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota. Of those who tested positive, more than 30,800 are no longer in need of being isolated.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
