ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has drowned in a lake in Rochester.
The boy’s mother, Jasmin McBride tells KTTC-TV her son, Deon McBride, was in Rochester to visit his father for the summer.
Rochester police and firefighters responded to a child missing in Cascade Lake Park about 7 p.m. Saturday.
The child was recovered from the lake and taken to St. Marys Hospital.
The boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to return his body to Chicago for burial.
