MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s family faced the officers who are charged in his death for the first time Monday, as they watched from the front row of the courtroom.

“This is absolutely insane that we are all gathered here to talk about my nephew being murdered, a damn madman in the middle of the street,” Selwyn Jones said.

George Floyd’s uncle came to sit front row.

“I walk in the courthouse and it was a room full of white old men and it’s not gonna be fair for my nephew to get a fair trial, I just believe,” Selwyn Jones said.

George’s Aunt has her doubts, too.

“I think my nephew’s case is going to be a fight,” Angela Harrelson said. “I see it right away, it’s gonna be a fight.”

The family said they are frustrated that two of the officers are free on bond while they are forever captive to the pain of losing George.

While his life is over, they do believe his legacy has only just begun.

“I think he is changing it already, I think he’s changing it already,” Harrelson said. “The awareness is here, the transparency is here, people are talking.”

George’s family will be here throughout the trial. They are hoping cameras will be in the courtroom and say the more media the better.

The next scheduled court appearance for the four former officers is September 11. A trial date has been set for March 8.