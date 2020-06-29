MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After overnight storms drenched central Minnesota and western Wisconsin with up to 4 inches of rain, flash floods are a threat Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several central Minnesota counties, stretching from Willmar to the Twin Cities metro. Meanwhile, counties in western Wisconsin (Dunn, Peirce and St. Croix) are under flash flood warnings.
Forecasters say flash flooding could affect highways, streets and underpasses, as well as drainage and low-lying areas. Drivers who encounter flooded roads are encouraged to turn around, as most flooding fatalities happen in vehicles.
Viewer videos sent to WCCO-TV show areas of Baldwin, Wisconsin, with significant street flooding. Police in the area say travel is not advised.
In Lakeville, about 30 miles south of the Twin Cities, police reported that several roads were also flooded and impassible.
Gerdine & 167th pic.twitter.com/1EnW9FtnD6
— Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) June 29, 2020
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the rain is expected to continue through Monday morning, leading into a day of heat and humidity. Heat indices up to 100 are possible.
The rest of the work week looks to be just as hot and unsettled, with isolated thunderstorms. However, the Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be sunny and clear, at least until late Saturday.
