MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 30-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Minneapolis last Tuesday.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded just before 4:15 p.m. to a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle.
Officers said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 7th Street at a high rate of speed when the driver collided with a bicyclist traveling northbound in the bike lane on Emerson Avenue.
The motorcyclist was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition, and had undergone surgery where he later died. The bicyclist sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Allen Gene Lind of St. Paul.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said he died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is an accident.
