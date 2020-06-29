MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in western Wisconsin say a 70-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his van while driving through a flooded highway Monday morning.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 5:15 a.m. to a crash on Highway E near Highway 63, just north of Baldwin, Wisconsin.
The sheriff’s office says the motorist, identified as Gary Parent of Emerald, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Highway E when he drove into water that was flooding the roadway. The van then lost control, entered the north ditch and became fully submerged in water.
Parent was rescued from the vehicle by emergency responders, but was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Authorities said rescue efforts were already underway in the area due to multiple cars becoming submerged.
The crash is being investigated.
