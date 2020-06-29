MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Stillwater say they will be reviewing an incident between a woman and an “Aryan Cowboys” motorcycle gang over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was having dinner in downtown Stillwater Saturday evening when she made contact with a man wearing motorcycle gang clothing with “Aryan Cowboys” displayed on it.

According to the police report, the woman said that the man, and others, pointed at her and said “we’ve got our eye on you” and “we’re watching you.” Police said the woman “became uncomfortable” and was then escorted to her vehicle by employees of the restaurant and a Stillwater police officer.

While en route to her vehicle, the woman reported that more motorcycle gang members walked past her in what she believed was a coordinated effort to intimidate her. A social media post — which detailed the experiences of the mother, who is Muslim, and her 4-year-old daughter — went viral over the weekend.

The incident will now be reviewed by investigators for potential criminal conduct.

“Stillwater, especially the downtown district, is a popular location for motorcyclists, including, on rare occasions, motorcycle gang members. Some motorcycle gangs wear insignia on their vests that is offensive to others,” police said.

Police say they monitor the motorcycle gang’s behavior and take appropriate action when criminal acts are committed. According to the police report, there was no attempt to question or investigate the gang members because there was no evidence of a specific or direct threats being made against the woman.

The officer who escorted the woman to her car had his body worn camera activated during the entire call.