MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People from all over the country are expected to come to the Twin Cities to shine a light on families who have lost someone at the hands of police. Local activists are planning a national Mother’s March here in the Twin Cities.

Organizers are demanding that all cases involving police killings be reopened. Representatives for the groups Take A Knee Nation and the Justice Squad spoke outside the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis Tuesday, calling on people from all over the country to join in a Twin Cities march against police violence.

“Everybody wants police violence to end everyone is talking about it so this is the perfect time,” human rights activist Mel Reeves said.

Ashley Quinones lost her husband last fall — 30-year-old Brian Quinones was shot and killed by police in Richfield. Police say he confronted them with a knife after getting out of his car. They did not face charges.

“You read what the police wanted you to hear. So that’s where now the families are going to start taking charge of their own stories,” Ashley Quinones said.

She is now in talks with organizations and families all over the country to be part of the march.

“Tamir Rice’s mother is coming, we have George Floyd’s fiance, a relative of his, the sister of Breonna Taylor,” Reeves said.

They said Philando Castile’s mother Valerie will also be there. The activists are demanding that the officers involved in the death of Taylor and Rayshard Brooks be prosecuted, but say they won’t rest until all families have justice.

The march will begin at noon on July 12, at the intersection of Dale and University in St. Paul. The march will them move to the Minnesota State Capitol.