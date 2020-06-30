Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is reopening 20 wading pools just in time for the Fourth of July.
The park board specifically chose spots that are not near any lakes. Each pool will allow a limited number of users at a time, and bathrooms and drinking fountains will remain closed to hasten the spread of COVID-19.
The pools are open from noon to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Click here for a full list of locations.
