MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle in northern Minnesota Monday morning.
Deputies responded at about 7:11 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hubbard County Road 38 in Lakeport Township.
First responders requested extrication equipment and air-care because the victim was trapped inside of a vehicle.
Authorities say 19-year-old Ryan Schlichting of Dilworth, was traveling northbound on County Road 38 when he collided head-on with a vehicle driven by David Weimer of Walker. Weimer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
