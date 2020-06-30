CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:David Weimer, Fatal Vehicle Incident, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeport Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle in northern Minnesota Monday morning.

Deputies responded at about 7:11 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hubbard County Road 38 in Lakeport Township.

First responders requested extrication equipment and air-care because the victim was trapped inside of a vehicle.

Authorities say 19-year-old Ryan Schlichting of Dilworth, was traveling northbound on County Road 38 when he collided head-on with a vehicle driven by David Weimer of Walker. Weimer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Comments