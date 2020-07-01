MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County are investigating after receiving complaints of a suspicious man repeatedly asking females if they want a ride in Fosston.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man, who is described as in his 60’s, is White, heavyset and has a white beard.
In both incidents reported to the department, the female was continuously asked by the suspect if he could give her a ride after he was told no. The man eventually left the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say the man was seen driving two different vehicles. In one report he was driving a tan SUV and in the other a teal pick-up. The first incident happened on Saturday afternoon and the second incident occurred on Tuesday morning.
If you have any information that might help investigators please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (218)-281-0431.
You must log in to post a comment.