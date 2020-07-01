MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many community members came together to show unity and support for a group of businesses inside the Midtown Global Market.

Many of the 40 small businesses that make up the Minneapolis spot were hit hard by COVID-19 and then the unrest after the death of George Floyd.

It has been a constant struggle for small businesses inside the Global Market to stay open during one of the worst economic downturns in a generation.

But on this day, these entrepreneurs were surprised with a helping hand from the community.

“I always wanted to be one of those people who got a big check,” Tabota Seyon said.

Seyon was brought to tears to know that friends of the Global Market put together a GoFundMe to help her and other businesses owners make ends meet.

“It’s a tough time for all of us and so it feels really good to know that people are just givers and kind enough to know that we are here to support the community all we want to do is provide a healthy place for people to come,” Seyon said.

More than 2,300 people donated to make it possible for 37 business owners to receive $2,000 each.

“It definitely going to keep the lights on its really something,” Jeff Maxwell said.

Many of these businesses say boarded up buildings along lake street make it appear as if no one is open but inside Midtown Global Market is a thriving network of stores that represent 16 cultures, ethnicities and countries of origin.

“This is a very unexpected and very welcomed gift so thank you,” Amol Dixit said.

Dixit says business is not what it was before COVID-19 and the uprising after George Floyd’s death, but he believes this gesture of goodwill will go a long way.

“Every little bit counts and it’s a very day-to-day type thing, so in my mind I’m thinking about how many days is this,” Dixit said.

The friends of Global Market continue to raise funds to help the business owner.

If you wish to donate, check our their GoFundMe.