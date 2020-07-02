MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of George Floyd’s death, there will not be an Aquatennial celebration in Minneapolis this year.
Organizers for the event said Thursday that “it does not feel like the time to celebrate.”
“We want to take the time to honor our community and give space for the important work that needs to be done,” organizers said in a statement, adding: “We are optimistic we will be in a better place to celebrate next year.”
The Aquatennial is an annual summer event in the City of Lakes, featuring a parade, fireworks, music, and boat shows on the Mississippi River.
In early April, organizers said the event was still slated to take place this year. Many things have changed since then.
For those who still want to reminisce about Aquatennials of years past, there will be memories shared on social media from July 22 to July 25.
Next year’s aquatennial is scheduled for July 21–24, 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.