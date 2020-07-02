Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis city board wants more input before making its decision about an amendment to dismantle the police.
The City Council wants to change the city’s charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new community safety department.
The charter commission tabled Wednesday’s decision, and requested to hear from the authors of the proposal next week.
It will also continue to collect public input. The commission plans to decide how to move forward in August.
