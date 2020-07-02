MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hastings is preparing for the oncoming mayfly hatch.
Each summer, the bugs lay their eggs in the Mississippi river. Though they only live for about a day, the millions of bugs leave behind a mess, especially around bright lights.
In response, Hastings will shut off street and parking lot lights in the downtown area, as well as along the bridge and riverfront. They will be shut off starting Thursday night through the weekend.
The mayfly carcasses will be cleaned up during business hours, according to Hastings city government.
The mayflies also made an impact on WCCO’s weather radar. They are coming up the Mississippi, towards the Twin Cities.
Entomologists say a swarm means the river where hatched is healthy. The mayflies also act as food for birds and fish.
