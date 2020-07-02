MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face masks will be mandatory inside public spaces in Edina starting next week.
The mayor of the southwest Minneapolis suburb signed an executive order Wednesday requiring residents to wear masks inside retail establishments and city buildings. The order goes into Monday.
The order makes exceptions for certain buildings, such as recreation centers, where social distancing can be maintained. Masks also don’t need to be worn by people who are eating and drinking, or children under 5.
While the order will only last three days — the length of any emergency order in the city — the city council is slated to meet on July 8 to consider extending the policy.
Health experts say that wearing a face mask helps curb the spread of COVID-19. Since the start of the outbreak, the disease has infected more than 36,000 people in Minnesota and killed 1,445.
