MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park Board decided to let people experiencing homelessness keep living in city parks.
With coronavirus limiting shelter capacity, the board decided two weeks ago to make all parks places of refuge.
On Wednesday night, they considered a limit of 10 tents in 10 parks only, but voted 5 -4 to keep things the way they are.
Housing advocates say encampments are not permanent solutions, but they need more time, and more support from the city and state.
