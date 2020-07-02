Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dakota County are on the scene of a standoff in Hastings.
According to the Hastings Police Department, an armed man has barricaded himself in a mobile home and is threatening to injure himself.
The City of Hastings is asking the public to keep away from Three Rivers Mobile Home Park as officers work to resolve the situation.
Limited details are available at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
