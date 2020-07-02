Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say they’re looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning on the University of Minnesota campus.
The robbery reportedly happened at 8:15 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy on Washington Avenue.
Investigators say a woman with shoulder-length hair and wearing only black clothing, including a black backpack, robbed the establishment. Investigators said a gun was seen in the incident.
The woman is believed to have left the area, and those nearby have been warned to use caution.
