MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot early Wednesday morning following reports of disturbance a St. Paul bar. And police now say they have someone in custody.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m., when officers were called to a disturbance at the Trend Bar, located on the 1500 block of University Avenue.

At the scene, police found several people outside the bar. They learned that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was taken from the bar and brought to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police say they took a 20-year-old man into custody at Regions Hospital, and he has been booked at Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. Charges have yet to be filed.

Investigators determined that the woman was shot amid the disturbance. On Thursday, she was identified as 25-year-old Taquita D. Williams, of St. Paul.

According to police, this is the city’s 17th homicide of the year. Last year at this time, the homicide count was at 12. Gun violence appears to be up in the capital city. Police say reports of shots fired are up 130% compared to last year, adding that nearly 100 people have been shot so far. St. Paul police say they are working to get a handle on the violence.