MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a spike Thursday in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, both are now down slightly again Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that eight people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,466. Of the recent fatalities, seven were residents in long-term care, the demographic hit hardest by the pandemic.
Minnesota also added 423 more infections to its tally. Since the outbreak began in March, 37,624 people in Minnesota have contracted the disease. More than 32,000 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Currently, 270 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, down four since Thursday. The number of people in intensive care dropped by 13.
In the last week, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations appeared to plateau in Minnesota as other states, mainly in the south, experienced spikes in cases.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, leaders in some states, such as California and Texas, moved to close bars and beaches in an effort to curb COVID-19’s spread.
In Minnesota, many cities have canceled their fireworks displays, including both Minneapolis and St. Paul. However, some fireworks shows are still slated to go on.
