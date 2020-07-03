MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Green Bay Packers sent a letter this week to season ticket holders, informing them on what to expect this season should Lambeau Field be allowed to host fans for games.
According to the team, season ticket holders will be asked to opt in or opt out for the chance to reserve tickets. Those who opt out will have the opportunity to be refunded or have their status credited to the 2021 season.
If fans are allowed at NFL games, big changes will be in store for the Lambeau Field experience. Stadium capacity will be significantly reduced, the team said. Face masks will also be required.
According to reports, the NFL is considering having fans sign a coronavirus liability waiver if they attend live games. Still, the league’s plan for the season has yet to be announced.
In Wisconsin, more than 29,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. Nearly 800 people have died.
