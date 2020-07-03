Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a teenager is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a business on the 1800 block of Penn Avenue. There, officials say a 16-year-old boy had walked into a business and reported being shot.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, one person was detained but authorities do not believe the individual is the suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.