MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a teenager is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a business on the 1800 block of Penn Avenue. There, officials say a 16-year-old boy had walked into a business and reported being shot.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, one person was detained but authorities do not believe the individual is the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

