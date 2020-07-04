Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are still working to recover the body of a man who fell off a pontoon into Lake Carlos Friday night.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says they responded to the north end of the lake near Lake Carlos State Park just after 11 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning. Witnesses told authorities they could see splashing before they lost sight of the man.
Members of several agencies searched the lake’s shoreline, while dive teams from Douglas and Pope counties began to search the lake Saturday morning.
The man has not been recovered as of Saturday night. The search effort will continue Sunday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is investigating.
