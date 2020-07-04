MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Sophia Rashid, a Muslim woman, was harassed by a White Supremacist motorcycle club in Stillwater, the community turned out to support her and convey their message: “hate is not welcome here.”
The community came together to discuss plans to move forward after the racist incident, and to show how hate groups have no place in Stillwater.
This group is spending their holiday rallying in Lowell Park in Stillwater after a Muslim woman and her 4 year old daughter were harassed and intimidated by a biker gang the weekend prior. Their message is “Hate is not welcome here I’m Stillwater” @CAIRNational @WCCO pic.twitter.com/OqiHe8zVyQ
The rally was also organized by the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, East Metro United Against Racism Coalition, and the Facebook group Stillwater for Racial Justice.
