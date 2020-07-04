CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Sophia Rashid, a Muslim woman, was harassed by a White Supremacist motorcycle club in Stillwater, the community turned out to support her and convey their message: “hate is not welcome here.”

The community came together to discuss plans to move forward after the racist incident, and to show how hate groups have no place in Stillwater.

The rally was also organized by the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, East Metro United Against Racism Coalition, and the Facebook group Stillwater for Racial Justice.

