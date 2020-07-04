Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man has been shot in the upper back Saturday afternoon near Beaver Lake in St. Paul’s Greater East Side district.
It happened at about 1:25 p.m. on the 1060 block of Edgewater Boulevard in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, near the border with Maplewood.
The victim was transported via an ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he’s being treated for non-life threatening injures.
Police say no one is in custody at this time, and they’re trying to determine what led to the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.