MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to three water emergency calls on the Fourth of July, officials say.
The first incident happened around noon at Bassett Lake. Officials say a 47-year-old man was injured by a tow rope while water tubing behind a boat. The man was transported to a Duluth area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in Bear Island Lake near Babbit. Officials say a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water after attempting to swim after a floating object. Authorities say CPR was performed on the man by several people who were on the scene. The man was transported to Ely-Bloomenson hospital at which time he was conscious and alert.
The third and final incident happened around 2 p.m. at Pelican Lake in Orr. Officials say a 69-year-old man was found unresponsive after jumping off a pontoon boat to swim. Authorities say CPR was performed on the individual by others on the boat with him. The man was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived. He was then transported to Cook Hospital.
