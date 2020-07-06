Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations plans to call out a St. Paul Starbucks store after an employee allegedly wrote “ISIS” on a muslim customer’s cup.
CAIR-MN says the incident happened at the Starbucks store inside the Midway Target last week. The woman who got the cup says she gave the employee her name, but when she got her drink, “ISIS” was written on it.
CAIR-MN is asking for the worker who wrote it to be fired, as well as the manager who said it was a “mistake.”
CAIR-MN is slated to hold a press conference related to the incident Monday morning.
