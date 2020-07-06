MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday announced 434 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths — the lowest single-day death increase recorded since mid-April.

The state’s death toll now sits at 1,474, with 1,156 of those deaths being in long-term care (LTC) facilities. One of the three new deaths involved a patient at a LTC facility, which have been hard hit during the pandemic.

It’s the lowest daily reported deaths since April 13, when zero additional deaths were reported.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update On COVID-19

In total, there have been 38,569 cases confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Of that number, 33,907 have since recovered and no longer need isolation.

In hospitals, there are currently 258 needing treatment, with 125 of those patients being in intensive care units. While hospitalizations have been tending to trend down recently, ICU patients increased by 12 since Sunday.

Over 5,600 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, but health officials say there are delays in reporting testing numbers, so that total could increase. The state recently reached its “moonshot” goal of having the capacity for 20,000 tests a day.

RELATED: ‘I Had To Learn To Walk Again’: COVID-19 Survivor Recovering After 4 Months

The Minnesota Health Department continues to stress that because not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, the data is not representative of the total number of people in the state who have or have had the virus.

The update comes after the July 4 weekend that health experts warned could cause a spike in cases due to many not following proper social distancing.

Nationwide, more than 129,000 people have been killed by the virus, and there are over 2.7 million cases across the country.