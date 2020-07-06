Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Showers with some lightning are making their way through the state Monday as the heat and humidity continues this week.
While the metro area saw more on and off showers after sunrise, the southwestern area of the state saw more steady rain.
After a midday break in precipitation, Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says more storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
“Could see some of the heavier rainfall with some of those, maybe some hail and potentially some gusty winds,” O’Connor said.
In addition to humid conditions, a high of 88 degrees is expected Monday, which is well above average for this time of year.
