MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Park Police are investigating after a woman and two girls reported being sexually assaulted at a homeless encampment in the last week and a half.
According to a Park Police, the first incident happened on the night of June 26 at Powderhorn Park. The victim, a juvenile girl, and was brought to the hospital by individuals from the park. Hospital staff then notified police about the incident. Officials say the victim was released to social services following medical treatment. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.
The second incident happened overnight on June 28 at Powderhorn Park. According to Park Police, the victim, an adult woman, received medical care and Minneapolis Police arrested a suspect near the park.
The third incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Powderhorn Park. The victim, a juvenile girl, is currently at HCMC. The suspect, an adult man, is in custody. Officials say Hennepin County Child Protection Services is involved.
