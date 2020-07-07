Minnesota Weather: Pop-Up Storm System Lingers Over East Metro, Causing Flash FloodsSummer heat and humidity gave way to some isolated, pop-up showers and subsequent flash flooding Sunday afternoon in parts of the east metro.

Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Kicks Off July 4th Holiday Weekend For Parts Of StateAnother heat advisory has been issued Friday afternoon and evening for the Twin Cities metro area.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory To Be In Effect For Thursday Afternoon, EveningThe Twin Cities metro will be under a heat advisory Thursday afternoon and evening.

'It Just Got Higher, Higher, Higher': Baldwin, Wis. Residents Assess Damage From 9 Inches Of RainAfter nearly 9 inches of rain caused flash flooding in western Wisconsin, homeowners are learning just how much Mother Nature set them back.

'Extremely Dangerous': Flooding In Western Wisconsin Makes Some Roads ImpassableFlash flooding in has made some roads impassable and has forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday.