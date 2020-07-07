MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina Mayor Jim Hovland says COVID-19 cases among youth are increasing rapidly and is urging young people to be careful during the pandemic.
Recent data shows that 154 new cases have been confirmed in Edina since June 25, with the median age being 20 years old. The city is averaging 13 new cases a day.
That’s compared to data between March 12 and June 24, which shows 227 cases with a median age of 57 years old, with about two new cases a day reported.
Contact tracing has linked cases to house parties, bonfires, cabin trips and organized sports.
Mayor Hovland announced the increase in cases among youth on the city’s Facebook page.
“If you have a young person in your life, please remind them of the importance of proper hand washing, respiratory etiquette, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public. If we want our kids to go back to school in the fall, we have to keep them healthy and practicing these important habits,” Hovland said.
