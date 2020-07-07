MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced a plan to distribute tens of millions of dollars to child care providers.
On Tuesday, both Walz and Flanagan visited separate child care centers in the state — St. Paul and Rochester respectively — to announce the proposal.
“Child care providers have stepped up to serve emergency workers and ensure families across Minnesota have a safe and reliable place to send their children,” Walz said. “We will continue to support the critical work they do to educate our next generation, support families, and strengthen our economy.”
The proposal, a $56.6 million Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) grant program, aims to help support the state’s child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant program would be available to more than 6,000 home providers, and 1,100 center providers.
“Minnesota child care providers have gone above and beyond to support children and families during these unprecedented months,” Flanagan said. “To meet the great need, and despite great challenges, providers have stayed open, including 90% of family providers. Our response to COVID-19 could not have happened without their support. They care for our littlest Minnesotans, and we should support them in return.”
According to the governor’s office, family providers will receive up to $1,200 per month and licensed centers will receive up to $8,500 per month. It will be scaled based on the number of eligible applicants.
The proposal was submitted to the Legislative Advisory Commission for approval on July 1. Once approved, more information about how childcare providers can apply for grants will be provided.
