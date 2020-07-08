MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense team for fired Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who is charged in George Floyd’s death, has filed a motion for the charges to be dismissed.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, argues that there is no probable cause for the charges and that Lane “did not intentionally aid, advise, hire, counsel, or conspire with (Derek) Chauvin or otherwise procure Chauvin to commit second degree murder.” Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Gray says that Lane did not know that assault was being committed and he didn’t intend for his actions — holding Floyd’s legs and feet down — to further a crime.

The defense, as part of the evidence supporting the dismissal of charges, entered transcripts of two officer body worn cameras as well as other evidence. Footage has not been released.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS AND MORE: State vs. Thomas Kiernan Lane

In the transcripts, George Floyd tells officers several times that he’s claustrophobic and doesn’t want to be left alone inside the squad vehicle. He also says he had COVID-19. As in video posted to social media, transcripts show that bystanders were yelling at officers to let George Floyd up. It also shows Lane asked if Floyd should be rolled on his side. Chauvin said no.

The transcripts detail the moment officers cannot find a pulse on Floyd:

Speaker 13: He’s not responsive right now, bro.

Speaker 14: Does he have a pulse?

Speaker 13: No, bro. Look at him, he’s not responsive right now, bro. Bro, are you serious?

Lane: You got one?

Speaker 14: Let me see a pulse.

Kueng: I couldn’t find one.

Speaker 14: Is he breathing right now? Check his pulse. Check his pulse. Check his pulse. [Inaudible] Check his pulse. (Crosstalk) Check his pulse, bro.

An interview of Lane on June 10 was also released, and, in it, Lane described his version of the events during Floyd’s arrest. While they were holding Floyd down, Lane said that he could see Floyd breathing, even after he stopped talking and yelling. But at one point, Lane said he noticed Floyd wasn’t moving, so he asked Kueng to check Floyd’s pulse. According to the criminal complaint, officers couldn’t find a pulse at that time.

In the interview, Lane says he left with the ambulance, which pulled down the block because of the crowds that had gathered in the area. Still, no pulse could be found for Floyd. Lane said he helped medical crews until he was no longer needed, so he left the ambulance.

The defense also released images of the two counterfeit $20 bills found in the vehicle where Floyd was sitting when police arrived.

The officers handcuffed Floyd, 46, then ended up restraining him on the street next to a squad car, where Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers, including Lane, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death in police custody sparked civil unrest across the country and calls for police reform.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.