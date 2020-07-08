Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is rolling through parts of Minnesota Wednesday evening. Here are the latest updates.
5:46 p.m.: Videos and images are being shared on social media of a tornado that touched down northwest of Alexandria.
Seeing video and pictures of the tornado touchdown near Dalton, Mn (nw of Alexandria). https://t.co/UkklZiEUyX
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 8, 2020
5:08 p.m.: A tornado Warning has been issued for Grant and Otter Tail counties in Minnesota until 6 p.m.
