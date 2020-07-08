SEVERE WEATHER:Warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is rolling through parts of Minnesota Wednesday evening. Here are the latest updates.

5:46 p.m.: Videos and images are being shared on social media of a tornado that touched down northwest of Alexandria.

5:08 p.m.: A tornado Warning has been issued for Grant and Otter Tail counties in Minnesota until 6 p.m.

